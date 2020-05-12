Sorry Irene. I worked at the Gulf station and saw Jim with his truck
many mornings. That was just a couple years after we graduated. I
Remember you from high school days.
Bob Williamson
DALLAS — James A. Major, of Dallas, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Manorcare, Kingston. He was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Dallas, a son of the late Elmer and Mildred Downing Major. He was employed for many years as a sanitary engineer serving the Back Mountain area and later worked for the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in the environmental department. He served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in the 109th Field Artillery and also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. Surviving are his wife, Irene (Capwell) Major; sons, James A. Major and his partner, Gary, Robert E. Major and his wife Tina, Ricky A. Major and his wife Paula; grandchildren, Robin, Bridget, Nick, Stacey, Robert, Sara, and Amanda; four great-grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020.