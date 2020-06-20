PITTSTON — James A. Rooney, 95, of Pittston, passed away at home Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born in Pittston, he was the fifth and last remaining child of the late George J. and Catherine Horan Rooney.

Jim was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School and The University of Scranton, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, majoring in accounting.

Jim was employed as weighmaster/shipper by The Pennsylvania Coal Co.; Accountant at the State Correctional Facility at Dallas; Accounting Field Supervisor for the Office of Comptroller, Pennsylvania Dept. of Public Welfare; and retired as Accountant at White Haven Center.

Jim was a life member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, where he served as usher, lector, Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist and Senior Alter Server at funerals.

A Veteran of World War II, Jim served eight months in Europe where he received the European Campaign Medal with two Bronze Battle Stars.

He was a life member of American Legion Post #558, Plains, and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #1227, Duryea. Jim was a life member of President John F. Kennedy Council #372, Knights of Columbus and the Fourth Degree Assembly. Jim served as Grand Knight and as Financial Secretary for 20 years and also served on the First and Second Degree Teams.

Jim was an active member of the Knights of Columbus bowling league where he served as President and/or Commissioner for over 25 years. In 2005, Jim was elected into the Knights of Columbus International Bowling Hall of Fame.

Jim was a member of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and the Donegal Society of Greater Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Mary Hennigan Rooney, a retired Pittston Area school teacher, and sisters, Mary Dunne and her husband, Tom; Naomi Gilmartin and her husband, Bill; brothers, Bill and his wife, Mary; infant George; Leo and his wife, Genevieve; Gene; Jerry and Jackie.

Surviving are daughter, Karen Nocera, son, Jim T. and his wife, Mary Theresa; grandchildren, Curtis Nocera and his wife, Nicole; Justin Nocera; Sean Rooney and his wife, Brittany; and Katie Rooney; great-granddaughter, Isla Rooney; sisters-in-law, Esther Rooney and Patricia Rooney; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kindness and compassion, especially nurse Amy C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Monsignor Bendik Pastoral Center, Church Street, Pittston, following the social distancing and face covering guidelines. Those attending are asked to go directly to the Pastoral Center.

Interment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.

Friends may call, following the social distancing and face covering guidelines, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020.

To leave an online condolence, visit Mr. Rooney's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.