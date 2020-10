DURYEA — James Balchune, 39, of Duryea, died Oct. 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of seven years, Amy (Polak) Balchune. Funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Jimmy's life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Duryea VFW Post 1227. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.