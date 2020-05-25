James C. Brink
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWEET VALLEY — James C. Brink, 87, of Sweet Valley, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Born June 17, 1932, in Sweet Valley, he was a son of the late Burt and Edna Cragle Brink. His talents and work experiences were wide and varied. Throughout the years, he worked in different trades from working in a saw mill, a silk mill, and for the Macay Powers Company, working at the Shepton Mine disaster from beginning to end. He did small engine repairs for many years as well as a mechanic for Commonwealth Telephone Company, Dallas, for 32 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of and served as a Deacon at Sweet Valley Church of Christ; member and oldest living Past Master of Sylvania Lodge #354 Free and Accepted Masons, Shickshinny; He also was an EMT in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., while residing in Buffalo for a time as well as with the Fire Police for Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman hunter and fisherman, was proud to have sparred with Sugar Ray Leonard and appeared in a Timex watch commercial. He liked playing harmonica and always had a story to share. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, the former Delberta Meade, on Dec. 17, 2015; a granddaughter, Paula Welch; a brother, Thomas Brink and sisters, Ruth Blaine, Annette Brink and Jeane Brink. Surviving are his daughters, R. Claudia Fiegelman, of Sweet Valley, Doren Turner and husband, Edgar, of Dallas, and Kathy Teasenfitz and husband, Francis, of Hanover Township; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Priscilla Farley, of Wilkes-Barre; and nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at Sweet Valley Church of Christ at a later date. Interment will be with his beloved wife in Mossville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 25, 2020
Dear Doreen, Kathy and Ruth Ann and families, I am so sorry to hear about your Dad. He was a fun loving, happy guy and a good friend. He always had lots of stories to tell, especially about hunting, which I know he loved so much. He will be sadly missed. Joyce Lunger
May 24, 2020
Our heart felt sympathy and condolences to Jim's family. I first met Jim when I was in 7th grade, 1947 and remember the bus rides to high school. Being retired military, the last couple of times we met all we talked about was loading gun shot in ammunition. Jim was very serious when in come to the number of grams of black powder to put in a shell. I am sure he will by missed greatly in the Sweet Valley area. RIP
Ronald and Lyn Turner
Ronald Turner
May 24, 2020
Doreen and family..I am so sorry to hear your dad passed away. He is with your mom now looking down on his loved ones.
Marcy Lathrop
May 24, 2020
Another old family member is gone-He will, surely be missed- I went to school with Delberta, his wife. They were such a nice, down to earth couple. May creator, embrace you, with loving arms and we'll meet you, somewhere, down the road.
Shirley M Wentzel
May 24, 2020
One of sweet valley finest his wife was my Eastern star sister,
May 24, 2020
Sincerest Sympathy to the family of Jim Brink. a fellow employee at C T. Co. .He was one of the nicest persons employed there back in the day and will be remembered fondly as a good man. Rest in Peace. Joyce from Inventory Control next to the garage.
Joyce Stokes-Crevier
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved