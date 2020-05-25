SWEET VALLEY — James C. Brink, 87, of Sweet Valley, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Born June 17, 1932, in Sweet Valley, he was a son of the late Burt and Edna Cragle Brink. His talents and work experiences were wide and varied. Throughout the years, he worked in different trades from working in a saw mill, a silk mill, and for the Macay Powers Company, working at the Shepton Mine disaster from beginning to end. He did small engine repairs for many years as well as a mechanic for Commonwealth Telephone Company, Dallas, for 32 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of and served as a Deacon at Sweet Valley Church of Christ; member and oldest living Past Master of Sylvania Lodge #354 Free and Accepted Masons, Shickshinny; He also was an EMT in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., while residing in Buffalo for a time as well as with the Fire Police for Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman hunter and fisherman, was proud to have sparred with Sugar Ray Leonard and appeared in a Timex watch commercial. He liked playing harmonica and always had a story to share. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, the former Delberta Meade, on Dec. 17, 2015; a granddaughter, Paula Welch; a brother, Thomas Brink and sisters, Ruth Blaine, Annette Brink and Jeane Brink. Surviving are his daughters, R. Claudia Fiegelman, of Sweet Valley, Doren Turner and husband, Edgar, of Dallas, and Kathy Teasenfitz and husband, Francis, of Hanover Township; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Priscilla Farley, of Wilkes-Barre; and nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at Sweet Valley Church of Christ at a later date. Interment will be with his beloved wife in Mossville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.



