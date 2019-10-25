DALLAS — James C. Thomas Jr., 80, of Dallas, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He died peacefully at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Jim was the oldest son of the late James Charles Thomas Sr. and Marion A. (George) Thomas.

Jim was a graduate of Bordentown Military Institute, Bordentown, N.J., Class of 1956. He graduated from Cornell University, Class of 1960, where he played varsity baseball and basketball and served as commander of his fraternity, Sigma Nu.

Upon graduation, Jim served his country in the Army at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and then joined his father and brother in the family business, James C. Thomas & Sons (Jim-Jon Tomatoes), in Luzerne.

Jim was active throughout the years as a volunteer coach for the Back Mountain Little League and Dallas Basketball Organization. He also served as golf chairman at Wyoming Valley Country Club (WVCC).

Most recently, he enjoyed winters with his wife, Peg, family and friends in Pompano Beach, Florida, and traveling to see his grandchildren's sporting events. Among special golf memories, Jim shot a 69 at age 70 and was Super Senior Club Champion at WVCC.

Jim was a member of Dallas Kiwanis Club and Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John A. Thomas; and sister Carole Carlon.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Peg (Rollman) Thomas; children Michelle and Tony Duran, Jim and Virginia Thomas, Tracey and Angelo Balestrieri, Dave and Tara Thomas, and John and Teri Thomas; and 15 grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Tally Shields, of Palm Desert, Calif.; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Those who desire, may give memorial contributions to Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mercy Association, 301 Lake St., P.O. Box 369, Dallas, PA 18612.