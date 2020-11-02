FERDINAND, Ind. — James C. White Sr. passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home in Ferdinand, Ind.

James was born June 25, 1940, in Plains, to Leo and Susan (Nicholas) White. He married Marion R. Brown on June 17, 1972. James was retired from Mideast Aluminum of Mountain Top after 31 years of service.

He was an active member of Harding and Mt. Zion Bicentennial Volunteer Fire Company. He was active in the Lions Club of Harding. James was a member of the Bennett – Derr united Methodist Church of East End, Wilkes-Barre.

James is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marion R. White, of Ferdinand, Ind.; a daughter, Suzanne (Bryan) Lafollette, of Indiana; a son, James Jr. (Lisa) White, of Georgia; two sisters, Marilyn Tokach, of Arizona, and Susan Kubasti, of Pennsylvania; one brother, Richard White, of Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores Wigodinski and Dianne Thomas.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at becherfuneralhome.com.