WILKES-BARRE — James D. Williams, of the Miners Mills Section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Born in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre on April 17, 1938, Jim (or "J.D." as he was affectionately called by several of his friends and former colleagues) was the son of the late Reese and Alvaretta (Scanlon) Williams. Jim was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1957. Shortly afterward, he married his high school sweetheart, Maryann. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 28, 2020.

He served his country with extreme pride, having spent 41 years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a Sergeant First Class and a member of the Army's 402nd Military Police. Additionally, Jim proudly served his local community as a Wilkes-Barre City Firefighter for nearly 30 years.

He was a lifetime member and Past-President of the Henry Citizen's Club, Plains, where he met and enjoyed the company of many wonderful, lifelong friends. Jim loved his family and friends with all of his heart. He especially enjoyed taking his buddy, JuJu (Christine's pup), for long walks and sneaking him doggie treats when he thought no one was watching! Jim's bright smile, his contagious laugh, his generous heart and his sense of humor will never be forgotten.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife, the former Maryann Antosh on July 23, 2016; his sister, Margaret "Peg" Cunningham; niece, Joan Cunningham.

Surviving are his daughters, Sandra Olshefski, of Harveys Lake; and Christine Palmiter and her husband, Kevin, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Colton James, Collin Christian and Kaci Mary Rose Palmiter; his niece/buddy, Tracy Ornoski; his best fur-ever friend, JuJu (who will miss his Poppa with all of his doggie heart!); several nieces and nephews and in-laws.

Additionally, Jim's family would like to thank The Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all of their assistance, care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains, 18705, with Father John C. Lambert, Pastor, officiating. Family and friends may call Monday morning at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Masks and/or face coverings are required at all times at church and/or cemetery and please practice social distancing while paying your respects.

Interment with Military Honors accorded by the United States Army and the Plains American Legion Honors Detail will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Dorrance. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Henry Citizen's Club at a later date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, 18705.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 or the SPCA Of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702, charities near and dear to Jim's heart.

For additional information or to leave Jim's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.

"Unable are the loved to die,

for love is immortality."

— Emily Dickinson