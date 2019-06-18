HANOVER TWP. — James E. Davis, of Hanover Township, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

James was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Kingston, a son of the late Edward and Aldono Davis. He was a graduate of West Side Central Catholic, Kingston and an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.

He was formerly employed by Wilkes College Data Processing, Wilkes-Barre Vo Tech Data Processing, Marywood University Data Processing and lastly, Hanover Area Transportation Dir.

James was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre, and the American Legion Post 609, Hanover Township.

He and his wife, the former Marie Piestrak, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7, 2018.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are son Bryan Davis, of Hanover Township; daughter Jeanette Nelson, of Hanover Township; granddaughters Kristen and Allison Nelson; several nieces and nephews; and sister Carol Taylor. James was preceded in death by sister Elaine Turel.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.