KINGSTON — James E. Dougherty, 65, of Kingston, died Nov. 6, 2020. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church, Kingston. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. We will be following CDC guidelines.