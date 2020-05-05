PLAINS TWP. — James E."Teddy" Jamieson, 78, of the Hudson section of Plains Township, passed on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his private residence. He was born on May 30, 1941, in Pittston, and was a son to the late James and Marion Parry Jamieson. Teddy grew up in the Pittston area and attended local schools, and was a graduate of the Pittston Area High School, Class of 1959. Teddy held several jobs throughout his life, from pumping gas at the Mitchell Gas Station and local garages in Pittston, but the one job he loved the best was working for Addy Asphalt and American Asphalt. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Local 542 for many years, until his retirement in 2004. The guys on Teddy's crew knew him as a fine operator and enjoyed work with him on different projects. Teddy also enjoyed cooking with his Italian friends from Keystone, going fishing and hunting, especially on Thanksgiving weekend at his cousin Jimmy's cabin, along with his family and friends. You could also find him at home, sitting on his back porch enjoying a beer, admiring his garden, talking with his neighbors and watching the birds. His most important jobs were being a loving husband to his wife of 42 years, the former Louise Sarnick, who passed in 2004, a father to his four children, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Teddy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Louise, son, Theodore, and his brother, Robert. Surviving are his son, Ronnie and his fiancée, Mary, of Falls; daughters, Linda and Luanne Jamieson, both of Hudson; sisters, Darlene Jamieson, of Duryea, and Marion Pantucci, of Pittston; grandchildren, Stephen J. Davis and his fiancée, Jacie, of Kingston; Laurissa Davis, of Hudson; Sarah Jamieson, deployed in the U.S. Navy; great-granddaughters, Aaliyah and Alaina Davis, the apples of Teddy's eye; step-grandchildren, Samantha, Nathan, Alysha, and Miranda; along with the granddog, Cinnamon; and finally, his beloved nieces and nephews. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of his family. James will be laid to rest next to his wife in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, 18705. Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store