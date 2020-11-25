KINGSTON — James F. Geddes, Jr., 79, of Page Avenue, Kingston, died on Nov. 17, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late James and Mary Gorman Geddes. He graduated from Wyoming Seminary, Haverford College and Georgetown Law Center, Washington, D.C. He served in the U.S. Army.

Prior to his retirement, James was an active lawyer serving the Wyoming Valley.

Arrangement entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.