James F. (Whisper) Smith
1934 - 2020
WILKES-BARRE — James F. Smith (Whisper), of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, under the care of hospice at the Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Township.

Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Sara McCabe and James Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Reese. Jim was formerly employed by the International Color Printing Company and later worked for the City of Wilkes-Barre. He was a member of St. Benedict's Parish and also a member of American Legion, Post 199 and V.F.W. Post 6227. Earlier in his life, he participated in bowling leagues and was a member of the Parsons Anchor Club. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with family and friends.

Surviving are his son, James Smith and his wife, Minnie; grandchildren, Nicholas and Samantha; brother-in-law, Bill Reese; nieces, Debra Pesotski and her husband, Ed, and Sharon Segeda and her husband, Tom; great-nephews, Eddie, Jeffrey, Billy Pesotski and Tommy Segeda; great-niece, Kelly Segeda; and great-great-niece, Liliana Nesbitt Segeda.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 11 a.m. at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Joseph Kearney. Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. Friends may call Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Condolences can be sent to: eblakecollins.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
