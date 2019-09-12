NORTHMORELAND — James G. Sickler, 86, of Northmoreland, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sept. 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy M. Goble Sickler.

Born in Eatonville on March 27, 1933, he was the son of the late Chester and Flossie Corby Sickler.

James served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War era.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by sons James G. and wife Charlene A., of Tunkahnnock, Stephen and wife Charlene M., Randy and wife Kim, all of Centermoreland, and Benjamin and wife Jan, of Evans Falls; daughter Donna Jones, of Centermoreland; brother Robert Sickler and sister Dorothy Shupp, both of Thurston Hollow; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers Paul and Harold Sickler; and sisters Sara Greenley and Myrtle Wyda.

Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral service which will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Joel Byer presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in Perrins Marsh Cemetery, Centermoreland. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company or Franklin Northmoreland Ambulance, 1618 Demunds Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18612.

The family would like to thank the Allied Hospice Center for all their care and support during this time.

