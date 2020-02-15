James T. Gaughan passed into eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston on Dec. 20, 1950, he grew up in Wilkes-Barre Township and Courtdale, moved to Forty Fort, back to Courtdale, and later in life to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jim was educated in Courtdale schools, Luzerne and Forty Fort high schools, graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Luzerne County Community College, with an associate degree, King's College, with a bachelor of arts degree, Marywood University, with a master of arts degree, and Bloomsburg University with a principalship plus over 100 credits beyond master's degree.

Jim was a lifelong educator and taught at St. Agnes School, Towanda, Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter and Wyoming Valley West High School, Plymouth. He taught as an adjunct faculty member at College Misericordia and at Luzerne County Community College for over 30 years where he was awarded an adjunct faculty of the year award.

Jim was also involved in many church, community and volunteer organizations. He was an avid sports enthusiast belonging to many booster clubs including the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies, Charlotte Hornets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Pioneers.

He was active in local government for years, being elected as one of the youngest councilman at that time in Luzerne County for Courtdale Council.

He was elected for three more terms in Courtdale as well as Democratic committeeman. When he moved to Forty Fort, he was elected twice and became the first four-year democratic council member ever elected in that borough's history. When he moved back to Courtdale, he was elected back to council and then as mayor where he served for 12 years.

He was preceded in death by parents James (Bud) and Elva Gaughan of Courtdale; paternal grandparents John and Mary Phillips Gaughan; maternal grandparents Thomas Bennett and Mae Evans Bennett; his nephew Ryan Martin and his mother's loving sisters Erma Martin and Jean Bennett who helped raise Jim.

Jim is survived by Nancy Gaughan, Courtdale; sons Jeffrey Gaughan and wife Kaitlyn, Pringle; Daniel Gaughan, Courtdale; granddaughters Nora and Ellie Gaughan, Pringle; sister Suzanne Attanasio and husband Carmen, Sweet Valley; Cousin Kevin Martin and wife Donna, Courtdale; and sister-in-law Janet Walsh and husband John, Kingston. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial celebrated at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 612 Mt. Olivet Road, Wyoming.

Friends may call at the Hugh B. Hughes Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wyoming Area Catholic School, 1690 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA or Courtdale United Methodist Church, 225 Courtdale Ave., Courtdale, PA.