WEST WYOMING — James Joseph Heist of West Wyoming passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Born in Kingston, James was a life resident of Luzerne County where he attended Dallas Area School District. He proudly owned several local businesses and spent the later part of his career happily employed as a supervisor at Mohegan Sun Casino.

James was a member of the Blind Association. In spite of his failing vision, he enjoyed studying local history and taking photos of buildings and landmarks within the Wyoming Valley and the Back Mountain. When he entered a room the light followed, perhaps to guide his way, but more likely because James was a pure ray of sunshine himself.

He delighted in community, collecting memorabilia from local businesses and seeking out unique gifts for family and friends. He enjoyed dining out and would try to visit each and every new area restaurant. He was known for his laughter and jokes. If you were pranked by him, you knew he considered you a great friend.

James is already greatly missed by his family and friends and he will continue to bring them love and laughter for all the years to come.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Heist.

Survived by his father, William Heist; five siblings, Bonnie and her husband, John, William and his wife, Linda, Patti and her husband, Ron, Paul Heist and Robert Heist; three nephews and nieces, Thomas and his wife, Anne-Marie, Stephanie and her fiancé, Adam, and Elizabeth; as well as great-nephew and niece, Harrison James and Evangeline.

James will always be remembered as a loyal and caring son, a kind and generous brother, a protective, wise and fun-loving uncle and a beloved, silly and adored great uncle.

A storyteller, a photographer, a connoisseur of prime-time television and movies, a perpetual collector of nostalgia and a curator of memories for family and friends.

James' legacy will continue to live on in the people and places he forever made better. Even in death do we serve life, and as his final gift, James has generously donated his body to scientific research. Arrangements for this donation were made by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

Please join us in celebrating James' life, forever 29 years old. facebook.com/james.jay.98.