TUNKHANNOCK — James Henry Rail Sr., "Bullhead," 89, of Tunkhannock, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Lane Rail, who died in 2003.

Born in Archbald on May 31, 1929, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Burok Rail. James attended school in the early years on Ellsworth Hill and graduated from Tunkhannock in 1947. He worked on the family farm before entering the Army in 1951. He was stationed in Korea and his responsibilities included radio/intelligence service. After serving his country, he returned home to start a family, work in road construction and then start his own business in the field of construction. Many area homes and businesses were fortunate to have Bullhead and Dave, of Rail Construction, in charge of their construction needs.

James joined the local fire department, Triton Hose Co., in 1955. He served as assistant fire chief from 1968 to 1982 and then served as fire chief from 1989 to 1999. He was a lifetime member of Triton Hose Co. and was dedicated to serving and protecting the people of Tunkhannock.

In addition to his wife, James was preceded in death by two sons, Harold Rail and Mark Rail; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Lois Rail; and a brother-in-law, Jack Milne.

James is survived by a brother, Thomas Rail; a sister, Pat Milne; four children: James H. Rail Jr. and Andrea Rail, Jaye and husband John Eden, Ruth Burgess and companion Wellington Brown and Nancy and husband Gerard Mirabelli; grandchildren Carey, Eric, Alison, James III, Justin, Jeffry, Jordan, Vincent, Anthony, Frank, Josh, Rebecca, Jacob, Zachary, Gerard L. and Christopher; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend James' funeral which will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert, James' pastor. Interment with first responder's last call will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing for family and friends will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in James' name to Triton Hose Co., P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.