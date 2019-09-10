DALLAS — James J. Bower Jr. 67, of Dallas, passed away on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late James J. and Antoinette Ciavarella Bower. He was a 1970 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and a 1972 graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School of Practical Nursing.

Jim was employed by the City of Wilkes-Barre as an EMT in 1975. He was one of the first paramedics to be trained in Luzerne County in 1978 and one of the original four paramedics to serve with the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department. Following his service to the city, he was employed as a Luzerne County 911 dispatcher. He was then employed as an LPN at the Luzerne County Prison prior to his retirement.

Jim was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 302, where he served as acting financial secretary and past Grand Knight. He was a fourth degree member of the Bishop William J. Hafey Assembly, where he served as a former district deputy, past faithful navigator, assistant district marshal for the Calvert Province and former editor of the Keystone Knight.

Jim was a member of Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas and a former member of St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception Church in Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James J. Bower III, in 1982; and by his father-in-law, Louis G Pisano.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia A. Pisano Bower; son Matthew Bower and his wife, Erin, of Chicago; daughter Carmen Ann Perry and her husband, Josh, of Dallas; grandchildren Lillian and Levi Perry and Vivienne Bower; mother-in-law Dolores Pisano; sister-in-law Dolores Rushton and her husband, Patrick; brother-in-law Louis Pisano and his wife, Roseanne; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 10 Machell Ave., Dallas. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

A special thank you to the staff in the CV-ICU at WBGH for the great care they provided Jim and his family during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Jim's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.