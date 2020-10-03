LUZERNE — James J. Brown, of Luzerne, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He was the widower of Vilma Begliomini Brown, who died May 28, 2010. The couple had been married 47 years.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Joseph and Helen Florien Brown, he was of the Catholic faith. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Pride Mobility. Jim was a member of VFW Post 4909, Dupont and VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit.

He was an avid ballroom and swing dancer, through which he was a finalist in the Veterans Administration National Talent Show in Texas. He loved music and going to the Italian Festival. He also enjoyed the outdoors, in particular going to the beach to body surf with his family, camping in Ocean City, N.J., and taking his kids to the Step Falls to go swimming. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing badminton and croque.

Jim was a loving and caring father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.

Surviving is one daughter, Karen Brown, of Olyphant; two sons, Patrick Brown, of Luzerne, and Brian Brown and wife, Ruth, of Dickson City; four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Bethany and Michael Brown; two sisters, Patricia Brown and Elaine Shoener and husband, Richard, all of Scranton; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Allied Center City in Wilkes-Barre for the care which was given to Jim.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Indian Town Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., Village of LaAnna S. Sterling.