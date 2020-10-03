1/1
James J. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LUZERNE — James J. Brown, of Luzerne, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He was the widower of Vilma Begliomini Brown, who died May 28, 2010. The couple had been married 47 years.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Joseph and Helen Florien Brown, he was of the Catholic faith. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Pride Mobility. Jim was a member of VFW Post 4909, Dupont and VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit.

He was an avid ballroom and swing dancer, through which he was a finalist in the Veterans Administration National Talent Show in Texas. He loved music and going to the Italian Festival. He also enjoyed the outdoors, in particular going to the beach to body surf with his family, camping in Ocean City, N.J., and taking his kids to the Step Falls to go swimming. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing badminton and croque.

Jim was a loving and caring father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.

Surviving is one daughter, Karen Brown, of Olyphant; two sons, Patrick Brown, of Luzerne, and Brian Brown and wife, Ruth, of Dickson City; four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Bethany and Michael Brown; two sisters, Patricia Brown and Elaine Shoener and husband, Richard, all of Scranton; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Allied Center City in Wilkes-Barre for the care which was given to Jim.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Indian Town Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., Village of LaAnna S. Sterling.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved