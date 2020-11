PLAINS TWP. — James J. Conway, of Plains, died due to COVID-19 on Nov. 10, 2020. Surviving are his wife and greatest caretaker, Maureen Cavanaugh Conway, of Plains. A Celebration of Life, including a funeral Mass will be held to honor Jimmy at a later date at the convenience of his family. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.