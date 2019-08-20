LARKSVILLE — James J. Duda, 72, of Larksville, died in Wilkes-Barre late Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from a neuromuscular disease that he fought for a lifetime.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Kon Duda and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kingston, Class of 1965. Jim served his country proudly in the Untied States Air Force during Vietnam and worked for Roth Novelty as a technician. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, and was the go-to guy when you needed something fixed. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson hunting, fishing and camping, and was an avid Eagles and Penn State fan.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Folkerth Duda; daughter Patricia Barnes and her husband, Donald, of Dayton, Ohio; son Keith Duda and his wife, Karen, of Mohrsville; three grandchildren, Danielle, Elizabeth and Evan James; sister Beverly Duda Chorey and husband David, of Larksville; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, and 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Friday morning.

