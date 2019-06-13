HAZLETON — James J. Havrilla, 57, P.E., Esquire, died Monday evening, June 10, 2019, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, where he had been guest. He was born in Hazleton, a son of the late Steve and Catherine (Pillonato) Havrilla. He was a member of St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham.

James was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in electrical engineering, received his M.B.A. from Wilkes College and his law degree from Widner Law School.

James was president of Utility Engineers in Drums.

He is survived by his wife, the former Emily Sisco; his daughter, Catherine Havrilla, at home; a sister, Linda Dowgala and her husband, David, of Emmaus; his brother, Stephen R. Havrilla, of Lehman; and several nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday in St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and relatives may pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the church prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James to either the Hazleton Public Library, Hazleton, or the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, Mountain Top, would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.