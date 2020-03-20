DUPONT — James J. Jones Sr., 87, of Dupont, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home. He married Dolores Tomaszewski on April 16, 1955. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary next month.

He was born in Plymouth, a son of the late Arthur and Edith Warman Jones. James was a 1950 graduate of Harter High School, Plymouth. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Radioman on the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey, during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1995, he was employed for 33 years by UPS as a delivery driver in the Montrose area. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling around the U.S., visiting his son, Brian.

He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. James was a member of the VFW Post 4909, Dupont, holding various offices over the years. He was also a member of the AMVETS Post 189. He served with both of their military Honor Guards at many funeral services over the years. Other memberships included the Dupont Volunteer Hose Company, Polish American Citizens Club, Dupont and was an assistant leader with Boy Scouts, Troop 361, Dupont.

James was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He cherished his time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always worked hard in life for his family. James was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also took pride in doing yard work.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, James J. Jones Jr. and his wife, Mary Jean, of Hamilton Square, N.J.; Gary Jones and his wife, Mary Ann, of Old Forge; Brian Jones, of Dupont; daughter, Amy McKitish, of Dupont; grandchildren, Eric Jones, Kimberly Marcyoniak, Adam Jones, Laura Hujber, Brad, Zachary and Alexandra McKitish; great-grandchildren, Sabella Marcyoniak, Scarlett and Sawyer Jones, Parker and Caleb Hujber; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Art Jones and sisters, Margaret Wolf, Marie "Rhea" Vnuk and Mary Kuschel.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a public memorial service held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

