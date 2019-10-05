SHAVERTOWN — James J. Marcikonis, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home in Shavertown, surrounded by family, friends and his beloved dog, Ziva.

Surviving is his wife of 23 years, Vicki "Babe" Marcikonis; his children, John "Bumps" Humenansky and his wife, Jenn Humenansky, Amanda "Scoots" Hufford and husband Mark Hufford, Josh "Stoshy" Humenansky and his fiancé, Katie Bartley, Tawnya "Tee" Humenansky and significant other, Shane Bomba, and Christopher Marcikonis; and multiple grandkids, including Walker James, expected to arrive in January.

He enjoyed all outdoor activities life had to offer, no matter what the season or location, whether it was hunting, fishing, snowmobiling or camping; he loved it all.

He took great pride in teaching and mentoring everyone around him. Whenever anyone needed an ear to listen or a hard-working hand "Jimmy the carpenter" was always there. Whenever you walked into a local bar or came up to the Marcikonis household on a "Tiki Tuesday," you were always greeted by a cowboy hat and a curly-haired beauty on his arm. You knew Jim and Vic were there to party. He was also known as a hell of a marksman, bringing home numerous trophies after long hours at the range.

A celebration of life party will be held at 2 p.m. until the last beer is gone on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 220 Newhart Road, Shavertown. At the family's request, the dress code is causal (no funeral attire), as we will be celebrating a life and not mourning a death.