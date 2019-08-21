TRUCKSVILLE — James J. Martin III, 55, of Trucksville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Maryann Babkowski Martin and the late James Martin Jr.

James was a 1982 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. He graduated from LCCC with a criminal justice and commercial art degree. He then attended King's College, majoring in criminal justice. James was employed by the Dallas Borough Police Department for over 30 years and was looking forward to his retirement.

He had a true love for family, especially his wife and children. He enjoyed coaching each of his children through many organizations, including Dallas Youth Basketball and Back Mountain Little League. James never missed a great sunset on his favorite beaches with Jill. He was a lifetime member of the Back Mountain Police Association and had held several offices throughout the years.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, were his father-in-law, Ralph Brown; his paternal grandparents, James and Madeline Martin; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Anna Babkowski.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, the former Jill Brown; and children Derek and wife Jamie, of Shavertown, Meghan and Kyle, of Dallas, and Ryan and Jill, of Trucksville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown. The Rev. James J. Paisley will be celebrant. Private interment will be held at the convenience of family. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. All are asked to go directly to church on the day of service.

Donations can be made in honor of James J. Martin to The Back Mountain Little League Association, P.O. Box 22, Dallas, PA 18612.