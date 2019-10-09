WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — James J. Melnyk passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his family home in Walnut Creek, Calif.

He was born on June 3, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, to Walter Melnyk and Marion Jascur. After graduating from Coughlin High School, he attended Cornell University, receiving a master's degree in chemical engineering. He spent his career with Chevron Corporation specializing in long-range strategic planning.

In the 1970s, he relocated with his family to the San Francisco Bay Area, settling in Walnut Creek. James enjoyed gardening, wood-working and reading, but most of all exploring with his loving wife of 54 years, Catherine. Many miles were put on their cars over the years enjoying towns throughout the country.

Besides his beloved wife, Catherine, James is survived by his daughters, Diane Muller (Bill Muller), of Davis, Calif., Jennifer Melnyk (Matt Zeberlein), of San Francisco, Calif., and Amy Kemmerer (Mark Kemmerer), of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and grandsons Ryan Muller, Andrew Kemmerer and Jeremy Kemmerer. He is also survived by his sister, Marian Melnyk, and brother David Melnyk, of the Wilkes-Barre area; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, Mid-Atlantic Community or the .