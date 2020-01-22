LARKSVILLE — James J. Rucco, 71, of Larksville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Joseph Mateo and Edith Fox Rucco. He was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, Class of 1966, and earned his bachelor's degree at King's College. Prior to retiring Jim worked for the Institute for Human Resources. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and summer trips down to the shore. He also enjoyed playing pool, walking his dog, Shasta, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and L.A. Dodgers.

Jim was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville; Knights of Columbus; and the Sierra Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Kay Chopyak.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Christine A. Wujcik Rucco; sons Jason Rucco of Mountain Top and Jesse Rucco and his wife, Jennie, of Philadelphia; three grandchildren Sebastian, Sophia and Teaguen; sister Jean Marie Brooks of Pittston, brothers David Ristagno and Frank Rucco of West Pittston; and nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville with Reverend Bob Sickler officiating.

Friends are invited for a visitation from 1:30 p.m. until time of Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Gift of Life Program or register to be a donor, as even in death, Jim will live on through his donations.

Arrangements are being finalized under the direction of the Andrew Strish Funeral Home.

Visit the funeral home website at www.strishfuneralhome.com for additional information or to view a video tribute to Jim.