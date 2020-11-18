PITTSTON — James J. Talipan, 78, of Pittston, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born March 2, 1942, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Hirko) Talipan.

James was a graduate of St. John The Evangelist H.S. and attended Penn State University and the University of Scranton. Following school, he opened Talipan TV & Appliance Store and later owned Phoenix Jewelers II.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Marianne (Carden) Talipan, of Pittston, son, Patrick and wife, Deborah Talipan, of Pittston, daughter, Linda Talipan, of Riverside and son, Mark Talipan, of Pittston. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Brian, Justin, Kevin, and Kaitlyn Talipan, all of Pittston, sister, Patricia and husband, Leon Harenza, of Bear Creek and brother, Richard Talipan, of Easton.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Township.

All services were held privately and at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Jim's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com