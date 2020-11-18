1/1
James J. Talipan
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON — James J. Talipan, 78, of Pittston, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born March 2, 1942, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Hirko) Talipan.

James was a graduate of St. John The Evangelist H.S. and attended Penn State University and the University of Scranton. Following school, he opened Talipan TV & Appliance Store and later owned Phoenix Jewelers II.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Marianne (Carden) Talipan, of Pittston, son, Patrick and wife, Deborah Talipan, of Pittston, daughter, Linda Talipan, of Riverside and son, Mark Talipan, of Pittston. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Brian, Justin, Kevin, and Kaitlyn Talipan, all of Pittston, sister, Patricia and husband, Leon Harenza, of Bear Creek and brother, Richard Talipan, of Easton.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Township.

All services were held privately and at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Jim's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com


Published in Times Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved