HARDING — James Jeremiah Shaw, formerly of Harding, died July 15, 2020. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Harding Church of Christ on Route 92 in Harding. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required. Arrangements by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.