OLD FORGE — James Joseph Peperno Sr., 78, of Old Forge, died Nov. 5, 2020. Surviving is wife, Marie (Radocesky). Funeral 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Rd., Old Forge, followed by 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Prince of Peace Parish, St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.