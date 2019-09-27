HUNTINGTON MILLS — James Kenneth "Ken" Bonham Jr., 62, of Huntington Mills, went to be with our Lord and Savior late Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he had been a patient since Sunday evening.

Born April 14, 1957, at the Bloomsburg Hospital, he was a son of the late James K. Bonham Sr., who died on April 26, 2016, and Ramona J. (Lechleitner) Bonham, who died on Jan. 28, 2009. He and his wife, Shirley (Hartman) Bonham, celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on June 11.

Ken was a 1975 graduate of Northwest Area High School. He was the owner of Bonham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Register.

He was a member of Calvary Bible Chapel.

Ken enjoyed playing the drums, tinkering and riding his four-wheelers and motorbikes.

Surviving, along with his wife, Shirley, are his three children: James K. Bonham III and his wife, Shannon, Julia Gregory and her husband, Stephen Jr., and Jeremy B. Bonham; and six grandchildren, Lillith Anne Bonham, Madisyn Ramona Bonham, Kylee Rose Bonham, Parker James Bonham, Justuss Pauline Gregory and Jada Lynn Gregory.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Calvary Bible Chapel of Muhlenburg, 362 Hunlock-Harveyville Road, Hunlock Creek, with Pastor Neil S. Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Dodson Cemetery, Southdale. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Calvary Bible Chapel, 362 Hunlock-Harveyville Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

Arrangements are under the direction of the McMichael Funeral Home Inc., Benton.

