PLAINS TWP. — James M. Gambini, 51, of the Hilldale section of Plains Township, passed unexpectedly July 8, 2019, in Canastota, New York.

Born in Plains Township, he was the son of Mary (Giordano) Gambini, of the Hilldale section of Plains Township, and the late Ralph G. Gambini.

Jimmy was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1985, and King's College, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1990, with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

In the early '90s, Jimmy worked alongside his father at the family's garment factories. In 1995, Jimmy accepted a position at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit, where he currently held the position of Director of Operational Services. Jimmy was very proud of the position he held within the Intermediate Unit, and also so proud of the services they were providing to the students of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Jimmy was known for his quick wit, charismatic smile and infectious laugh. He always put his love for his wife and family above all else. He was so proud of his heritage and the traditions the family still continue. Among those traditions, he always looked forward to Sunday pasta dinners and would tell anyone who listened what an amazing cook his mother was.

He believed in living life to the fullest and he truly did just that. He loved watching his Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers at The Red Mill. He lived for adventurous weekends at his campsite in Wyalusing, quad rides, sitting by the pool and his bi-yearly weekend trips to the Deerhorn Sportsmen's Club in New Milford. He loved to travel with his wife and family, especially to Ocean City, Maryland, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jimmy always loved to cook and throw a good party and could always be found in front of the grill. Most of all, Jimmy loved to be surrounded by family and friends drinking a cold beer, telling jokes and sarcastic remarks with his countless friends who always brought his life so much joy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, on Aug. 7, 2009.

Surviving are his wife, the former Melissa Morgan, of Plains Township; mother Mary Gambini, of Plains Township; sister Rochelle Aruscavage and her husband, Joseph, of Laflin; brothers Ralph Gambini Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Pittston, and David Gambini, of Plains Township; father and mother-in-law George and Lucille Morgan, of Exeter; brothers and sisters-in-law Lucille Morgan, of Exeter, Michael and Theresa Morgan, of Kingston, George and Mary Morgan, of Mississippi, John and Michelle Morgan, of Exeter, Donny and Angie Morgan, of Kingston, and Donna Morgan, of Los Angeles, Calif.; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. In addition, Jimmy is survived by the two apples of his eye, his fur babies, TJ and Maggie May.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains Township, with Father John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in the Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

The family wishes to thank the numerous emergency services personnel in New York who worked tirelessly to bring Jimmy home.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial donations may be made to the Luzerne Intermediate Unit Foundation Education Fund, 368 Tioga Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, in Jimmy's memory.

For additional information or to leave Jimmy's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.