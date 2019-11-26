WILKES-BARRE — James G. Malacarne, 78, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Paul and Harriet Payne Malacarne. Jim was a 1960 graduate of Meyers High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

Jim was employed for many years at the Acme Warehouse in Forty Fort. He was later employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Scranton.

He was a member of St. Andrew Parish in Wilkes-Barre. He loved playing cards, doing puzzles, going to the track and scratching off instant lottery tickets.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Margaret McNulty Malacarne in 2013; and by an infant daughter, Andrea. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Peter Malacarne; and by his sister, Pauline Charneski.

Surviving are his daughters, Gina Malacarne, Wilkes-Barre, and her fiancé, Patrick Lubreski, Scranton, and Colleen Pechulis and her husband, John, Palm Bay, Florida; sister Beverly Christ and her husband, Charles, Carlisle; sisters-in-law Ann Marie McNulty, Dallas, Mary Malacarne, Wilkes-Barre, Jean McNulty and her husband, Richard, Wilkes-Barre, Jennifer McNulty, Pittston; brother-in-law Leo McNulty, Harrisburg; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Jim's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.