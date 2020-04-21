KINGSTON — James Martin "Chum," 50, of Kingston, passed away on April 17, 2020, at his home. James was born on July 19, 1969, in Scranton.

He was a graduate of Abington Heights High School. He was a retired Army and Marine Veteran of Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. He had a lot of hobbies, like fixing cars, remodeling a house or just sitting and watching football, especially his favorite team, the Miami Dolphins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Chrisman "Chris" and Gram Karzenoski.

James is survived by his mother, Barbara Silverman; father, James Martin; fiancée, Barbara "Chum," eight children, Hope Martin and fiancé, Gaven Austin, Madelyn Chrobak-Martin, Ronald Palmiter and wife, Brieanna Palmiter, Samantha, Hope, Kasey, Leann, Madison Crawn; brothers and sisters, Kevin Martin and fiancé, Devon Barr, Jay Silverman and fiancée, Stephanie Jones, Barbara Martin and companion, Victor Anderson, Katina Calamaco and husband, Jaun Calamaco, Stacy Amaya and husband, Ismael Amaya; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, who loved him with everything in their heart. He was a very compassionate, caring person always ready to help anyone in need. He is loved by many and will be truly missed by more.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For more information, or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.