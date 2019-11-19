|
SCRANTON — James J. "Clem" McNulty, 69, of Scranton passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
He was born June 24, 1950 in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Dick and Rose Merolla McNulty.
A 1968 graduate of Coughlin High School he was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Jim was appointed to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department in 1980 and served the city for 30 years. He spent the majority of his career stationed at the Parsons Fire Station, Engine 9. He held several fire and EMS training certificates from Luzerne County Community College, Bucks County Community College and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He was a member of the North End Slovak Club, Polish American Veterans, Italian American Citizens Club and the V.F.W. Lani Post 6325, Hudson.
Jim loved spending time outdoors, enjoyed camping and was an avid golfer. He loved watching all sports, especially college basketball and Penn State football. His family and friends were such a big part of his life and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren of whom he was so proud. He was a wonderful friend, Dad and Poppa and will live on in all of our memories.
Surviving are his fiancé, Debbie Doyle; daughters Kelly Monka, Charlotte, North Carolina, Kristen Diaz, Falls Church, Viginia, Katie Dotzel, Sugarloaf, Tara McGurrin and Kelly Noreika, Scranton; grandchildren, Quinn Monka, Fiona and Derek Dotzel, Emily, Molly & Michael McGurrin, Michael and Bella Noreika; brothers, Richard McNulty and his wife, Karen, Wilkes-Barre, Robert McNulty and his companion Debbie Jones, Lexington, Kentucky.
The funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish and Chaplain of Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.