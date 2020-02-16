OLD FORGE — Rev. James (Jimmy) P. Whitman, age 77, of Old Forge, and pastor of the Taylor Primitive Methodist Church, passed away Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2020, at home after an illness. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife since Jan. 21, 1961, Judith (Koes) Whitman.

Born in Old Forge on Aug. 21, 1942, and son of the late John and Olive (Croom) Whitman, Jim was educated at Old Forge High School.

Following many years as a welder, Jimmy had a change of heart that led to a change of career when he decided to hand himself over to Christ for full-time ministry work.

After studying to become a pastor, he and Judi moved to St. Croix, USVI to run a Christian radio station for several years.

When they returned to the United States, Jimmy became the pastor of Grace Alliance Church, Olean, N.Y., for eight years. Following that, they returned to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and he took up the post of pastor of Taylor Primitive Methodist, a position he dearly loved and held until he became ill this past November. He is also survived by his two children, James C. Whitman, of Old Forge, and Rebecca Whitman, of Taylor; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, John "Tiny" and Helen Whitman.

His family would like to thank Patty and the Arcadia Hospice staff for the care given to Jim throughout his illness.

A memorial service by Rev. Art Harshman is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Moosic Alliance Community Church, 608 Rocky Glen Road, Rocky Glen section of Moosic. Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. Saturday until services.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made in Jim's name to The Voice of the Martyrs c/o 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006 or The Gideons of Lackawanna County, Box 83, Chinchilla, PA 18410.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.