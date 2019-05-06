PLAINS TWP. — James R. Bruno, MD, resident of Plains Township and Internist in the Pittston area, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston on July 7, 1946, he was the son of the late Dr. Joseph N. Bruno and Josephine (DiGeso) Bruno. Jim had eight siblings: Dr. Joseph Bruno Jr., Dr. Anthony Bruno (deceased), John Bruno (deceased), Dr. Francis Bruno, Michael Bruno, Joanne Giovannini, Maryann Connors and Susanne Ninassi.

His educational experience included Scranton Preparatory School, Lehigh University, Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara Medical School, Medical Internship at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Medical Residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He practiced medicine in the Wyoming Valley for more than forty years, starting at the Gramercy Park Building, then Pittston Medical Associates and most recently with Commonwealth Physician Network. He treated patients like family and cultivated long-lasting friendships in the community.

Jim's greatest pride, though, was his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara (Sullivan) Bruno, his children, Dr. Emily Bruno, Matthew Bruno (Sarah), Douglas Bruno (Amanda), and Laura Bruno-Simarano (Jess). Most special were his nine grandchildren: Ella, Lauren, Alexandra, Rachel and Olivia Bruno, and Lillian, Josephine, Margaret and Eliza Bruno-Simarano.

Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA 18705. A prayer service will be held at noon at church. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial donations may be made to The SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or to the American Red Cross, 256 N. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

For additional information or to leave Dr. Bruno's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.