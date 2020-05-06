James Richard Stiner
LaPORTE – James Richard Stiner, 70, of LaPorte, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Plains Township, he was the youngest child of the late Harold Davey and Ethel Smith Stiner. Jim was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1969, and was a professional truck driver all of his life, traveling all over the country. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James, in 2008, and his brothers and sisters. Surviving are his daughters, Lorraine, of Plains, and Patricia Dupak and her husband, Joseph, of Mountain Top, son, David Stiner and his wife, Michelle, of Scranton, sister, Ethel Stiner, and brother Henry Ridler, both of Larksville. Due to the global state of emergency, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Times Leader from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
