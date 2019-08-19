TUNKHANNOCK — James Slamon, 67, of Tunkhannock, died July 16, 2019, in a float plane crash while on fishing trip in Labrador, Canada. Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's celebration of life service which will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church, 51 Putnam St., Tunkhannock. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Friends and family may gather afterwards at the Tunkhannock Moose Lodge, 309 Hunter Highway, Tunkhannock.. Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.