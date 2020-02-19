James Soya, of Dickson City, died peacefully at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 63 after a brief battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Szumski Soya.

James was born on January 25, 1957, to parents Walter John and Beatrice Marie Shortz Soya in Carbondale, PA. He graduated from Scranton Preparatory School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Scranton. He married Barbara Szumski on July 26, 1986, and was happily married for 33 years.

James was a Systems Engineer for IBM, CEO for Networked Educational Technologies, Director of Network Operations at Pocono Mountain School District and IT Support for Mountain View School District before retiring. He was an avid gardener and looked forward every year to the first crop of tomatoes from his garden. To the family and many friends, he was the "computer guy" that helped them with their computer issues. He was a devoted father and husband who enjoyed taking his family on vacation and was proud of his children's accomplishments. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant.

The family is very grateful to Dr. Michael J. Rogan and the staff at Moses Taylor Hospital for the care James received.

Surviving is a daughter, Christine, and husband, Tim Marshall, Los Angeles, CA; sons, Michael, and fiancée, Danielle Cahanap, Maplewood NJ., and son, David, and partner, Erin Smith, Denver, CO; a brother, Walter "Terry" Soya, and wife Debra, Shickshinny; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, celebrated by Msgr. Michael Delaney. Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation to help research for cancer. To leave an online condolence visit the funeral home website.