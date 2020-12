Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — James T. Hahn, 54, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and formerly from Moosic, died Nov. 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Moosic United Methodist Church at noon Sunday. Family and friends are welcome. Masks and social distancing required.



