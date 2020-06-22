James W. O'Boyle
WILKES-BARRE — James W. O'Boyle, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on June 18, 2020.

Born Sept. 28, 1944, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late James and Thelma Edwards O'Boyle.

Jim earned his BA in political science and government from Wilkes University and his master's of regional planning from Penn State University.

Jim started his career with Smith Miller Associates and later worked for PPL Electric Utilities for many years before starting another career in 1997 with IMG First Financial Group, retiring in 2009.

His wife, Rosanne Cobb O'Boyle, preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2009.

Jim was a devoted father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his children, James B. (Jay) O'Boyle, of Wilkes-Barre, and Stacey and her husband Gregory Dobash, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Annabel and Liam Dobash; cousins and friends.

Celebration of Jim's life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to Misericordia University's Autism for Lifelong Learning (ALL) Program. (570-674-8200; jkleinman@misericordia.edu).

Memories and condolences may be shared with Jim's family at www.celebratehislife.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
