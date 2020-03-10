WILKES-BARRE — Jane Ann (Nolan) Barberio, left this Earth, 90 years young, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Jane was a lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre (save for 5 years in which she resided in Philadelphia). She was born Dec. 4, 1929, to Raymond A. Nolan and Jane "Jenny" (Salmon).

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph P. Barberio; her son, Joseph R. Barberio and grandson, Dean J. Gray; as well as her brother Raymond Nolan Jr. Jane is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane (Barberio) Conrad, granddaughter, Ava Conrad and son-in-law Christopher Conrad.

Jane worked in a variety of positions as a young woman, her favorite being in the business office of Mercy Hospital. "Ma" was a strong, intelligent, very funny woman who loved her family fiercely.

"Ma" loved music (and had a vast collection of her favorite old crooners), crime shows, going to the movies, reading, crossword puzzles and going out for good food. "Ma" was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and friend to many.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Jendrejzewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.

We are forever thankful to all of the kind and competent staff at Guardian Elder Care for their compassionate care these past several months. Thank you to all of you. We love you Ma and you will always be in our hearts.