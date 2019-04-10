WILKES-BARRE — Jane Ann Vanchure, 62, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 8, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 23, 1957, she was the daughter of Irene Mikula of Wilkes-Barre and the late Joseph Mikula Sr.

Jane was a 1975 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed by Step by Step Inc.

Jane loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, mother, nanny, companion and friend. She lived for her loved ones and would be there for anyone.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Mikula Sr., on Dec. 19, 2010; her husband of 29 years, Ronald J. Vanchure, on May 20, 2005; son Ronald Jr. on Nov. 20, 1979; daughter Jennifer on April 3, 1981; and daughter Jennifer Lynn on Oct. 10, 2005.

Surviving are her mother, Irene Mikula, of Wilkes-Barre; sister Sharon Wilcox, of Wilkes-Barre, sister Betty Ann Magyar and her husband, Joseph, of West Pittston; brother Joseph Mikula Jr. and his friend, Kipp Kwick, of White Haven; daughter Kerissa Vanchure and her fiancé, Ronnie Davis, of Wilkes-Barre; son Ronald Vanchure Jr. (Slick) and his wife, Amy, of Hanover Township; grandchildren Alyssa Leigh Lewis and her fiancé, Dennis Blanchette, Alexis Hope, Robert Joseph, Tyler Joseph, Ashlynn Marie, Damien Joseph, Aiden Joseph, Annaliese Marie and Aubriella Marie; great-grandchildren Lucas Michael and Lacey Nicole; numerous nieces and nephews; and very dear companion, Frank Kratz, who loved and cared as much as anything for her. He gave her everything she deserved.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.