WILKES-BARRE – Charlotte Jane Edwards, née McGowan, age 90, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in 1929, she was preceded in death by her father, Patrick McGowan; her mother, Ellen McGowan; her brother, Gerald Billy McGowan and her great-grandson, Leroy Roberts.

Charlotte graduated from St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre in 1947. She worked in the offices of the Okonite and then spent several years working at King's department store. After leaving King's she took a position at Matthew's Hallmark in the Wyoming Valley Mall, where she made countless friends with her engaging smile and sweet personality. She was affectionately known as "The Hallmark Lady" to her customers, many of whom became lasting friends.

A lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church in Wilkes-Barre, she continued to be a regular member when the church was renamed St. Andrew's Parish. She was a frequent attendee of novenas and devotional services in the area as well.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Leroy Edwards, who was the love of her life and to whom she was blissfully married for 68 years.

She is the loving mother to four children, Cheryl Holovach and her husband, James, of Williamsburg, Va., Caron Edwards, of Kingston, Craig Edwards and his wife, Sharon, of Swoyersville, and Cathy Kieserman, of Olney, Md.

She is a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren, Jim Holovach, Kelly Roberts, Cory Holovach and Carrie Holovach, Hunter Kieserman, Noah Kieserman, Caitlin Edwards and Callie Edwards.

She was also a devoted great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren, Darren, Brianna, Caden and Austen Roberts as well as Michael McQuillen.

Charlotte was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family and her loving kindness was the heart of that family.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing and the wonderful caring staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Critical Care Unit.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home.

