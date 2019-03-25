Born in Pittston Pennsylvania to Samuel and Alice Daley, Jane attended Pittston High School and subsequently graduated with a BA in in Art Education from Marywood University. Upon graduation she was accepted into the executive training program at Pomeroy's Department Store, a notable achievement for a young woman in those days. She subsequently worked in retail, first as a buyer and later as a department manager. For a number of years, she also worked as an interior designer for Cameo House in West Pittston. However, she remained very active in the fine and performing arts throughout this period, painting, sketching, involved in arts and crafts in the Wyoming Valley as well as community theater and dance.

When she and her husband moved to Miami, Jane began her professional career as an artist. Shortly after relocating Jane joined the South Florida Art Center on Miami Beach, a newly formed artists co-op. She often remarked that her experiences at the SFAC was her equivalent of training and graduate school with respect to art.

A multidisciplinary artist, Jane worked across many media including painting, mixed-media, printmaking, papermaking, ceramics and sculpture. She maintained her studio on South Beach until the mid-90s when she left the Center and took a position as an artist-in-residence at Immaculata-La Salle High School on Biscayne Bay, Miami, where eventually, Jane was promoted to head the Department of the Fine and Performing. After retiring from La Salle, Jane volunteered at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and ultimately opened her studio in the Bird Road Art District in 2013 where she exhibited her work and also curated exhibits featuring other artists on a regular basis. Jane also served on the steering committee for the Bird Road Art Walk.

Jane's artwork has been exhibited nationally in galleries and museums and can be found in numerous private and corporate collections.

Jane is survived by her husband, Kenton Harris; her brother, Samuel Daley, his wife, Lynne, and their two children, Sammy and Marianna; her sisters, Diana, Michelle, Eva, Anita, and brother, Mark, and their children; her brothers-in-law Joe Melchiona and his wife, Heidi, and their three children, Ann-Terese, Joey and Maria, Jim Harris and his wife, Elisabeth, and their son, Jameson, and Sean Harris and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Jacob and Alana; her sisters-in-law, Joan Futscher and her children, Jamie Lee, Cassie, Shelly, Luke, Nathan, Jordan and Savannah, and Kelly Harris-Wille; and her children, Sunny and Jarod, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She will be deeply missed by friends, family and the art community of both her native Pennsylvania and South Florida. Her family is planning a retrospective art exhibit celebrating her life and work to be held this summer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Marello Parish at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 237 Williams Street, Pittston at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29.