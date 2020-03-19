SWOYERSVILLE — Jane Monteleone, of Swoyersville, passed away March 16, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Jane Reilly Higgins.

Prior to retirement, Jane worked as a NLP Therapist. She took great pride in her work with many beloved clients at her office in Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gabe; sisters, Ann and Virginia Higgins and Catherine Seeley.

Surviving are her sons, Joseph Monteleone and wife Patricia of Warwick, N.Y., and Gabriel Monteleone and wife Sherry of Spring City; sister, Adele Gacek and grandchildren, Katie, Gabe, Maria, Clare, and Caroline.

A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. Memorial contributions can be made to Allied Services Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, 18508.