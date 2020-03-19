Jane Monteleone

  • "Janes' Family,Thinking of you with the loss of your mother/..."
    - justine borino
  • "Dearest Jane, I am so grateful for all your help. You will..."
    - Deb P
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA
18704
(570)-288-5176
SWOYERSVILLE — Jane Monteleone, of Swoyersville, passed away March 16, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Jane Reilly Higgins.

Prior to retirement, Jane worked as a NLP Therapist. She took great pride in her work with many beloved clients at her office in Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gabe; sisters, Ann and Virginia Higgins and Catherine Seeley.

Surviving are her sons, Joseph Monteleone and wife Patricia of Warwick, N.Y., and Gabriel Monteleone and wife Sherry of Spring City; sister, Adele Gacek and grandchildren, Katie, Gabe, Maria, Clare, and Caroline.

A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. Memorial contributions can be made to Allied Services Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, 18508.
Published in Times Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
