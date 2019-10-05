NYACK, N.Y. — The Brooks and Schiowitz families lament the death of their jewel, Jane Schiowitz, of Nyack, N.Y.

Our love has no bounds.

Our loss no nadir.

Jane was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Dr. Al and Jean F. Schiowitz. She was the granddaughter of the late Nan and Mose Fuerth and the late Mollie and Morris Schiowitz.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Brooks, and son Julian, of Nyack, N.Y.; sister Dr. Nan Schiowitz and Michael Stemmer, of Philadelphia; brother Dr. Robert Schiowitz and Dr. Ronit Sugar, of Philadelphia, and brother Dr. Mark Schiowitz and Therese Schiowitz, of Wilkes-Barre. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, David and Charles Brooks; and several aunts, numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews. Jane destroyed the myth that one has but one or two real friends.

Jane was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and the University of Virginia. She studied at the School of the Visual Arts and received a Masters of Fine Arts from Bard College. Jane was an accomplished abstract painter and creator of exquisite jewelry. She exhibited at Elizabeth Harris Gallery in New York City for many years and her work is in multiple private collections.

Jane was beautiful inside and out, a devoted wife and mother. Everything she did was done with elegance and grace. She was well-read, a Francophile, a gifted story-teller and was famous in Nyack for her chocolate chip cake. Gentle, perceptive, a bit introverted, she also possessed a wicked sense of humor. There was fire, too: She threw batting practice, ran most opponents off a tennis court and was a menace playing scrabble. Jane was a fixture at Julian's basketball, soccer and baseball games.

We lost our lovely Jane to what she called her monster and glioblastoma has claimed another vibrant light. Seldom has there been a more courageous and dignified fight. We thank the so many who eased Jane's (and our) burden.

Her teaching fell as the rain, speech sweet as the dew, like gentle drops upon the tender grass.

We love you through all eternity, Jane.

Support for public school student athletes in Nyack can be made in Jane's memory through the Nyack Red and Black Club, P.O. Box 364 Nyack, NY 10960, or donate to a .