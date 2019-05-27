KINGSTON — Jane Troy, of Kingston, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Residential Hospice in-patient unit, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Feb. 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Helen Fendrick Sirkin and was a graduate of Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. She instilled in her children a strong sense of cultural awareness and moral values. She was a committee person for the Democratic Party and for many years was very involved with local politics. Having a strong sense of history, she continued to keep abreast of national and local events.

She was a great admirer of the arts, especially music and theatre. She was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue, Wilkes-Barre, its sisterhood and other civic and religious organizations.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; and siblings, Ruth, David and Maurice Sirkin.

She is survived and will be sorely missed by her son, Samuel and daughter, Deborah (Kenny), and her four "granddogs."

Graveside funeral service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. today, Monday, May 27, 2019, at Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating.

Shiva will be observed 7 to 9 Monday; 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 29 N. Goodwin Ave., Kingston.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information or directions.