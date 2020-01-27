WILKES-BARRE — Janet A. Jacobs, 81, of South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, died on Jan. 24, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William and Frida Sterner Fenstermacher. She graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Janet had resided in Wilkes-Barre for her entire life. She had formerly worked in the accounting department at Valley Manufacturing in Wilkes-Barre. She was a loving mother, grandmother and enjoyed her pets.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Edward B., 2019, and her sister, Gwendolyn Baird.

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Webster and her husband, Rick, of Seaford, Dela., and her son, Kevin Jacobs and his wife, Lynnette, of Marshfield, Mass.; Simon; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob and Noah.

Funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. James Quinn officiating. The interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 10 a.m.Wednesday until service time.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.